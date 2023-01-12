-4°C: North India headed for severe cold spell this week, warns weather expert2 min read . 11:23 AM IST
- The severe cold wave continued to grip the entire north Indian belt
There's more bad news in the offing for North India. Vast swathes of the region already in the grip of a severe cold spell are likely to experience a drop in temperatures. A weather expert has predicted the temperature in the plains dipping as far as -4 degrees Celsius next week, ANI reported.
Navdeep Dahiya, the founder of Live Weather of India, has tweeted that severe chills are on the horizon between January 14 and 19 and are likely to be at their peak from January 16 to 18.
"Don't know how to put this up but upcoming spell of #Coldwave in #India look really extreme during 14-19th January 2023 with peak on 16-18th, Never seen temperature ensemble going this low in a prediction model so far in my career. Freezing -4°c to 2°c in plains, Wow!" the weather expert tweeted, tagging his post with a graphical representation of how the cold wave will play out in the northern plains over the week.
Meanwhile, the severe cold wave continued to grip the entire north Indian belt, with Delhi's Safdarjung recording a minimum temperature of 9.3°C while Palam recorded a minimum of 9.6°C, at 8.30 am. Visibility in the Palam area was recorded at 500 metres while at Safdarjung, it was 200 metres, as per data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The national capital, which has been grappling with some of the coldest days in its history over the last week, woke up to another cold and foggy Thursday.
Dense to very dense fog was observed over parts of Punjab, Northwest Rajasthan, Jammu division, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Tripura.
"Due to the current Western Disturbances and consequent stronger surface winds, Fog conditions have significantly improved over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and West UP. Although Dense to Very Dense Fog cover continues over East UP and Bihar," tweeted the India Meteorological Department.
Several trains scheduled to depart from New Delhi Railway station were delayed because of dense fog, sources informed on Thursday.
With agency inputs
