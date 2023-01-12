"Don't know how to put this up but upcoming spell of #Coldwave in #India look really extreme during 14-19th January 2023 with peak on 16-18th, Never seen temperature ensemble going this low in a prediction model so far in my career. Freezing -4°c to 2°c in plains, Wow!" the weather expert tweeted, tagging his post with a graphical representation of how the cold wave will play out in the northern plains over the week.