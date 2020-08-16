4G mobile Internet services restored in 2 districts in J-K on trial basis

"Whereas, in context of the conclusions drawn and the parameters laid down by the special committee for considering calibrated easing of restrictions in limited and comparatively less sensitive geographical areas, the law enforcement agencies, while furnishing fresh inputs relating to the present security scenario in the UT of JK, have identified the districts of Ganderbal and Udhampur for lifting restrictions on high-speed mobile Internet connectivity on trial basis and these recommendations are found to be in conformity with the law laid down as also the conditions set by the special committee," it said.