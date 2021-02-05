4G mobile internet services restored in Jammu and Kashmir after 18 months

After being suspended for almost two years, high speed 4G internet services have been restored in the entire Jammu and Kashmir from Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Rohit Kansal, J&K administration, principal secretary, said that 4G mobile internet services are being restored in the entire J&K.

4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K @diprjk — Rohit Kansal (@kansalrohit69) February 5, 2021

The 4G internet services were snapped to prevent a backlash against the government's move to revoke the former state's special status by abrogating Article 370.

Two years back on 5 August, J&K was turned into a union territory. The abrogation of Article 370 stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, splitting it into two Union Territories -- J&K and Ladakh.

The move to restrict high-speed internet services was taken back then and though 2G services were restored in several places, high-speed services were not restored.

The Centre had reportedly cited separatists and Pakistan-based terrorism as the reason to restrict high-speed internet in J&K.

Last year in August, the government had told the apex court that a special committee looking into the issue of internet restoration in J&K was considering allowing 4G internet access on a trial basis in the UT.

The Modi government had said that 4G access will be given in one district of the Jammu region and one in Kashmir after which 4G internet services were restored in Ganderbal and Udhampur district from 16 August.

In the rest districts of J&K, internet speed continued to be restricted to 2G.

