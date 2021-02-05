Subscribe
Home >News >India >'4G Mubarak': Omar Abdullah tweets as 4G mobile internet services resume in entire J-K
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah. (ANI Photo)

'4G Mubarak': Omar Abdullah tweets as 4G mobile internet services resume in entire J-K

1 min read . 10:37 PM IST Staff Writer

  • '4G Mubarak! For the first time since August 2019, all of J&K will have 4G mobile data. Better late than never,' Abdullah said in a tweet

Hours after the high-speed 4G mobile internet services were restored across Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted it is "better late than never".

"4G Mubarak! For the first time since August 2019, all of J&K will have 4G mobile data. Better late than never," Abdullah said in a tweet.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday announced that 4G mobile internet services are being restored in the entire Union Territory.

"4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K," Rohit Kansal, spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir administration, wrote on Twitter.

The 4G mobile internet services in Jammu and Kashmir were suspended after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories in August 2019.

The move was to stop any backlash against the Central Government's big decision.

Along with Omar Abdullah, former chief minister of J-K Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti and hundreds of political leaders had been under arrest since August 2019, and released after a year.

Over the last year, broadband internet and slow mobile data were restored in phases since the top court told off the Centre earlier while hearing cases that called the curbs an assault on free speech and democratic rights.

With agency inputs

