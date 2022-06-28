4-storey building collapses in Mumbai, 12 rescued, 10 feared trapped

Mumbai building collapse: Twelve persons were rescued and 10 were feared trapped after a four storey building collapsed in Mumbai, a fire brigade official said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
In the wake of a four storey building collapsing in Mumbai, twelve persons were rescued and 10 were feared trapped after, a fire brigade official said on Tuesday. While a wing of the residential building, located in Kurla’s Naik Nagar Society, collapsed around midnight, the official cautioned that the connected wing was also likely to collapse.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In the wake of a four storey building collapsing in Mumbai, twelve persons were rescued and 10 were feared trapped after, a fire brigade official said on Tuesday. While a wing of the residential building, located in Kurla’s Naik Nagar Society, collapsed around midnight, the official cautioned that the connected wing was also likely to collapse.
Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday night visited Mumbai's Kurla where a four-storey building collapsed and said that such property should be vacated on the notice of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). A four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's Kurla on late Monday night. The incident took place in the Naik Nagar area.
Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday night visited Mumbai's Kurla where a four-storey building collapsed and said that such property should be vacated on the notice of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). A four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's Kurla on late Monday night. The incident took place in the Naik Nagar area.
"Whenever BMC issues notices, (buildings) should be vacated themselves...otherwise, such incidents happen, which is unfortunate...It's now important to take action on this," Thackeray said
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Whenever BMC issues notices, (buildings) should be vacated themselves...otherwise, such incidents happen, which is unfortunate...It's now important to take action on this," Thackeray said
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, the injured were shifted to civic hospitals in Ghatkopar and Sion and a search operation is underway to look for more survivors, the fire brigade official said. Locals informed the fire brigade personnel that around 20-22 people were trapped under the debris, when they reached the spot after receiving a call about the incident, the official said. Around a dozen fire engines were deployed at the spot besides two rescue vans and other fire brigade equipment, the official said.
Meanwhile, the injured were shifted to civic hospitals in Ghatkopar and Sion and a search operation is underway to look for more survivors, the fire brigade official said. Locals informed the fire brigade personnel that around 20-22 people were trapped under the debris, when they reached the spot after receiving a call about the incident, the official said. Around a dozen fire engines were deployed at the spot besides two rescue vans and other fire brigade equipment, the official said.
The Maharashtra Minister had said, "All 4 buildings were issued notices, but people continue to live there. Our priority is to rescue everyone...In the morning we'll look into evacuation and demolition of these buildings so that nearby people aren't troubled." The fire brigade and police team reached the spot to rescue the trapped people from the debris.
The Maharashtra Minister had said, "All 4 buildings were issued notices, but people continue to live there. Our priority is to rescue everyone...In the morning we'll look into evacuation and demolition of these buildings so that nearby people aren't troubled." The fire brigade and police team reached the spot to rescue the trapped people from the debris.
"A 4-storey building collapses in Naik Nagar. Fire brigade team, and police at the spot as the rescue operation continues," Pravina Morajkar, Corporator told media persons here. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), seven people have been rescued from under the debris and are now in stable condition. "Seven people rescued from under debris are in stable condition; 20 to 25 are likely to be trapped under the debris. Rescue operation is still on," the Corporator had said at the time.
"A 4-storey building collapses in Naik Nagar. Fire brigade team, and police at the spot as the rescue operation continues," Pravina Morajkar, Corporator told media persons here. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), seven people have been rescued from under the debris and are now in stable condition. "Seven people rescued from under debris are in stable condition; 20 to 25 are likely to be trapped under the debris. Rescue operation is still on," the Corporator had said at the time.