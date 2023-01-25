4th COVID vaccine not needed: Expert2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 10:10 AM IST
If a person receives a third dosage of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine, it signifies that his T-cell immune response has been trained three times, Dr. Raman Gangakhedkar said.
Given the available information regarding the coronavirus and its variants, Dr. Raman Gangakhedkar, the former director of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has questioned the need for the fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Gangakhedkar noted on the sidelines of a function on January 24 that, if a person received a third dosage of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine, it signified that his T-cell immune response had been trained three times.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×