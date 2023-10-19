4th year IIT Kharagpur student found dead in hostel room, suicide suspected
The deceased, identified as K Kiran Chandra, studied in the Electrical Engineering Department of IIT Kharagpur. Father who mourned his son's death said his son was stressed due to a project.
A fourth-year Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur student was found dead in his hostel room on Tuesday, police said as reported by news agency ANI. The deceased identified as K Kiran Chandra was found hanging in his hostel room. Chandra was from the Electrical Engineering Department of the institute.