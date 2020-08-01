Karnataka confirmed 5172 new covid- 19 cases on Saturday that takes its tally to 1,29,287 of which 73,219 are active.

Karnataka has seen a sharp spike in cases fueled by the spread in Bengaluru and a few other districts that has made matters worse for the state.

Bengaluru reported 1852 new cases in the 24 hours until 5 pm on Saturday. The death toll rose to 1056 as it accounted for 27 out of the 98 fatalities in the state.

The B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government has ruled out any more lockdowns Bengaluru and other districts, choosing livelihood over life. Karnataka's economy is dependent on Bengaluru and the state government is trying to keep the city open for business to allow revenue inflows that would help its acute fund crunch and deepening economic distress.

The bigger problem for Bengaluru is the extent of the spread across the state and in smaller towns and rural areas where the healthcare infrastructure is far more inadequate when compared to its power and growth capital.

Mysuru recorded 365 new cases, 269 in Ballari, 219 each in Belagavi and Kalaburagi. All 30 districts have seen a surge with the least in Kodagu with 35 positives.

The number of recoveries has gone up by some extent that gives some hope to a state that is now the third most affected region in the country.

A record 3860 recovered on Saturday that takes the total to 53648 across the state. A 110-year old from Chitradurga was among those who recovered from virus.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via