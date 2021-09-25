5.2 magnitude earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar islands

5.2 magnitude earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar islands1 min read . 07:17 AM IST
- The tremors were felt around 8:35 pm at the depth of 63 kilometres in Andaman and Nicobar islands
An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale struck near Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday night, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
The tremors were felt around 8:35 pm at the depth of 63 kilometres.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 24-09-2021, 20:34:27 IST, Lat: 9.22 and Long: 93.92, Depth: 63 Km, Location: 246km North of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island," said the NCS in a tweet.
Andaman and Nicobar islands are prone to frequent earthquakes.
Earlier on September 22, Earthquake of 3.9 magnitude jolted Andaman and Nicobar Island.
Before that on September 11, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale jolted the islands.
