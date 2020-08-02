Karnataka confirmed 5532 covid- 19 cases on Sunday that takes the total number of cases to 134819 of which 74590 are active.

Karnataka has registered a record number of cases fueled by the rise in its power and growth capital, Bengaluru.

The total number of cases in Bengaluru increased to 59501 that includes 2105 positives reported in the 24 hours until 5 pm on Sunday.

Other districts of Karnataka have also witnessed a spike in cases that adds to the problems of the state which is dealing with shortages in hospital infrastructure.

The B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government is yet to bring in private hospitals on board its covid response system as the latter continues to refuse admission or has been overcharging patients. Repeated warnings by the government has failed to get any positive responses from private healthcare providers.

Delays in securing hospital beds has resulted in people dying,sometimes at the doorsteps of these very hospitals.

The total number of covid- 19 positives mineral-rich district of Ballari that breached the 7000 cases mark.

All 30 districts of the state reported new cases that indicates the extent of the spread.

The number of fatalities went up to 2496 as 84 more succumbed to the disease.

There was some reason for relief as the rate of recoveries have gone up across the state.

A record 4077 people recovered from covid-19 that takes the total number of recoveries to 57725.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via