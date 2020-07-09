Home >News >India >5,80,000 evacuated from abroad under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA
An Air India flight (PTI)
An Air India flight (PTI)

5,80,000 evacuated from abroad under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA

1 min read . Updated: 09 Jul 2020, 06:28 PM IST ANI

  • More than 5.5 lakh people have been repatriated back to India under Vande Bharat Mission since its initiation on May 7
  • Currently, it is under its fourth phase with 637 flights being plied for the mission

NEW DELHI : As many as 5,80,000 Indians have been evacuated from different countries under the Vande Bharat Mission as of July 8, Ministry of External Affairs announced on Thursday.

In a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava announced that 637 international flights have already been scheduled in the ongoing fourth phase of the mission.

"Phase 4 of Vande Bharat Mission is underway. Under this phase, 637 international flights have already been scheduled & these flights would service 29 airports in India," Srivastava said.

"As on 8th July 2020, against a total number of 6,61,352 persons who registered their request with our Missions abroad for repatriation to India, over 5,80,000 have returned under this mission," he added.

Vande Bharat Mission is being carried out by the Indian government to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic.

The first phase of the mission commenced on May 7.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Harsh Vardhan (ANI)

COVID-19: India has not yet reached community transmission stage, says govt

2 min read . 06:23 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout