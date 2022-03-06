OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  5 BSF personnel killed in open firing by colleague in Amritsar camp
At least five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed on Sunday after their colleague allegedly open fired at a force camp in Punjab's Amritsar, officials said. The shooter, identified as Ct Satteppa S K, was among those who died in the incident. Another personnel is injured and in critical condition. The incident took place at the force mess in Khasa area, about 20 km short of the Attari-Wagah border crossing along the India-Pakistan international front.

The jawan who opened fire was among the five personnel killed. One jawan is stated to be injured. Senior officers of the border force have rushed to the spot, as per PTI report.

The BSF further informed that a court enquiry has been ordered for the incident. More details are awaited.

 

