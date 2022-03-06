5 BSF personnel killed in open firing by colleague in Amritsar camp

5 BSF personnel killed in open firing by colleague in Amritsar camp1 min read . 01:46 PM IST
- The shooter has been identified as Ct Satteppa S K and was among those who died in the incident
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
At least five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed on Sunday after their colleague allegedly open fired at a force camp in Punjab's Amritsar, officials said. The shooter, identified as Ct Satteppa S K, was among those who died in the incident. Another personnel is injured and in critical condition. The incident took place at the force mess in Khasa area, about 20 km short of the Attari-Wagah border crossing along the India-Pakistan international front.
At least five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed on Sunday after their colleague allegedly open fired at a force camp in Punjab's Amritsar, officials said. The shooter, identified as Ct Satteppa S K, was among those who died in the incident. Another personnel is injured and in critical condition. The incident took place at the force mess in Khasa area, about 20 km short of the Attari-Wagah border crossing along the India-Pakistan international front.
The jawan who opened fire was among the five personnel killed. One jawan is stated to be injured. Senior officers of the border force have rushed to the spot, as per PTI report.
The jawan who opened fire was among the five personnel killed. One jawan is stated to be injured. Senior officers of the border force have rushed to the spot, as per PTI report.
The BSF further informed that a court enquiry has been ordered for the incident. More details are awaited.
The BSF further informed that a court enquiry has been ordered for the incident. More details are awaited.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!