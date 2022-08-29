5 capitals in India, one in each zone…: Assam CM takes a jibe at Kejriwal2 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 08:21 PM IST
We should work on curing the disease of disparity, and not mock poor states, Assam CM said
In a fresh war of words, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged his Delhi counterpart chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of being in the habit of mocking other states and suggested that India should have 5 capitals, one in each zone for development for the poorer states.