In a fresh war of words, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged his Delhi counterpart chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of being in the habit of mocking other states and suggested that India should have 5 capitals, one in each zone for development for the poorer states.

"Having been engaged in a dialogue with Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal, who's by now in habit of mocking at other states, I'm of the view that we should work on curing the disease of disparity, and not mock poor states. Can we have 5 Capitals of India, one in every zone?" Sarma tweeted.

"This will ensure, govts like Delhi do not have huge wealth at their disposal vis a vis North East and states from East. And of course what we've been doing in health, education, communication with blessings of our PM Shri @narendramodi Ji was unheard of in last 75 years," he said in another Twitter post.

He claimed the process of "mainstreaming" of Northeast began in 2014 and the region has been progressing at an unrelenting pace since then.

"Finally, after seven decades of denial & negligence, process of mainstreaming of the North East started in 2014 by Hon PM, and the pace of progress is unrelenting. North East does not need sympathy & ridicule, we need what's due to us - respect, resources and regeneration," he tweeted.

For the past week, the two chief ministers have engaged in a war of words that started with Kejriwal commenting on Assam's education system. Apparently, the Assam government decided to shut down as many as 34 schools in the state as none of the students who had sat for class 10 boards from these institutions managed to clear the exams. Dr Ranoj Pegu, Assam Education Minister, said that it is meaningless to spend taxpayer money on these schools with zero success rate adding there are many other schools in the state where the enrolment of students is very low.

The Assam Education Minister also said that these schools will be merged or amalgamated with neighbouring schools.

However, a day after the announcement, Kejriwal tweeted that shutting down schools is not a practical solution.

The Assam CM retaliated saying Kejriwal, as usual, commented without doing his homework and that he was ignorant about the good work done by the Assam government since Sarma was the state education minister.

The AAP leader replied by saying he would like to visit Assam to see for himself the "good work" done by the state government, to which Sarma mockingly said that an "invitation" has already been sent to Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, referring to a summons issued to him by a local court over a defamation case filed by Sarma.