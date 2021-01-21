5 charts that need Gujarat CM’s attention more than dragon fruit

Among Indian states, Gujarat has one of the highest per capita annual household incomes, according to data from the Longitudinal Aging Study in India (LASI) conducted in 2017-18. At ₹56,802, it is higher than that of Maharashtra ( ₹52,508) and Karnataka ( ₹54,498). Although a prosperous state, only 5.9% of children in Gujarat aged 6-23 months receive an adequate diet. As a consequence, the percentage of children in the state under the age of five who are stunted (height-for-age) is 39%. Bihar, with a much lower per capita annual household income of ₹26,628, has 42.9% of its children under the age of five who are stunted (height-for-age).