"These Ola-Uber companies were charging exorbitantly due to which the government had to intervene. We don’t know how they will use this latest order to burn a hole in the pockets," Thimmappa said. Venkatesh N, another autorickshaw driver, said only time will tell how the rates will be fixed on each ride and how people are charged. A public relations team member of Ola Cabs declined to comment on the five per cent convenience fee.