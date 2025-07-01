5 cops arrested over custodial death of guard in Tamil Nadu; govt puts Sivagangai SP Ashish Rawat on ‘compulsory wait’

The Tamil Nadu government has transferred Sivaganga District Superintendent of Police, Ashish Rawat, and placed him on "compulsory wait" at the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) in Chennai after a temple security guard named Ajith Kumar allegedly died in police custody in Sivagangai, reported ANI on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Five police personnel have been arrested so far, it added.

Currently, Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police (SP), G. Chandeesh, has been appointed with additional responsibilities as Superintendent of Police, Sivagangai district.

The case has been handed over to CB-CID (Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department) for further probe, while the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court heard a suo motu case in connection with the alleged custodial death of Ajith Kumar on Tuesday.

Advocate Henri Tiphagne provided photographs as evidence, stating Ajith Kumar was allegedly beaten with plastic pipes and iron rods. A video showing the police assaulting Ajith Kumar was also submitted as evidence, the report said.

The Tamil Nadu government had previously suspended six police officers related to the case. The government also claimed that all the legal procedures have been followed correctly and that the probe is being conducted transparently, the report added, citing a government statement.

According to these procedures, a post-mortem report was acquired, and additional actions were promptly carried out upon receiving the report last night. The report said the case has now been converted into a criminal case.

Why was Ajith Kumar arrested? Ajith Kumar was taken into custody by the police for questioning following a complaint lodged by two women, Sivakami and her daughter Nikitha, who claimed that approximately 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery had disappeared from their car.