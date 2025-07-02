5 countries in 8 days: PM Modi’s longest foreign trip in a decade begins today. Check full itinerary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his eight-day, five-nation tour today. During the tour – his longest foreign trip in ten years – the prime minister will participate in the crucial BRICS Summit in Brazil and expand India's ties with several key nations of the Global South.

The PM’s trip will cover two continents and include visits to Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia.

PM Modi's last eight-day trip was to six nations in July 2015 when he visited Russia and five Central Asian countries. Officials said the tour will focus on defence, rare earth minerals, and cooperation on counter-terror measures, among other issues.

Begins with Ghana today Modi will begin his trip by visiting Ghana on the first day on July 2. This will be the prime minister's first-ever bilateral visit to Ghana.

Ghana is one of West Africa’s fastest-growing economies. India is the largest destination for Ghanaian exports, with gold accounting for more than 70 per cent of India’s imports from Ghana.

John Mahama, who was elected President of Ghana in January, visited India in 2015 for the India-Africa Forum Summit.

Prime Minister Modi will meet with President Mahama to review the strong bilateral partnership and discuss further avenues to enhance it through economic, energy, and defence collaboration.

Trinidad and Tobago next From Ghana, Modi will travel to Trinidad and Tobago on a two-day visit from July 3. It will be the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the country since 1999.

At least 40 per cent of the Indian diaspora in the Caribbean is settled in Trinidad and Tobago. Both Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and President Christine Carla Kangaloo are of Indian origin.

During the visit, Modi will hold talks with the President Christine Carla Kangaloo, and the Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. The PM is also expected to address a joint session of the island nation's parliament.

The visit of the prime minister to Trinidad and Tobago will impart fresh impetus to the deep-rooted and historical ties between the two countries, the MEA said.

Argentina on July 4 Modi will fly to Argentina on July 4 where he will hold wide-ranging talks with President Javier Milei to further enhance the India-Argentina partnership in key areas, including defence, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, trade, and investment.

"The bilateral visit of the prime minister will further deepen the multifaceted strategic partnership between India and Argentina," it said in a statement.

In 2024, India was Argentina’s fifth-largest trading partner and export destination.

BRICS Leaders' Summit in Brazil Modi will travel to Brazil at the invitation of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in the fourth and most important leg of his trip

Modi will attend the 17th BRICS summit in Brazil from July 5 to 8, followed by a state visit. This will be Modi's fourth visit to Brazil as the prime minister. The 17th BRICS Leaders' Summit will be held in Rio de Janeiro.

"During the summit, the prime minister will exchange views on key global issues including reform of global governance, peace and security, strengthening multilateralism, responsible use of artificial intelligence, climate action, global health, economic and financial matters," the MEA said.

Declaration to denounce Pahalgam Attack The BRICS leaders' declaration is set to denounce the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on 7 May, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Modi is also likely to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.

For the state visit to Brazil, Modi will travel to Brasilia, where he will hold bilateral discussions with President Lula on broadening the strategic partnership between the two countries in areas of mutual interest, including trade, defence, energy, space, technology, agriculture, health, and people-to-people linkages, the MEA said.

Brazil has displayed interest in technology for more secure communication and India’s Akash surface-to-air missile system, which was used during Operation Sindoor.

Namibia in final leg In the final leg of his visit, Modi will travel to Namibia. This will be the third prime ministerial visit from India to Namibia. During his visit, Modi will hold bilateral talks with President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, pay homage to the country's Founding Father, Dr Sam Nujoma, and address the country’s Parliament.

The visit of the prime minister is a reiteration of India's multi-faceted and deep-rooted historical ties with Namibia, the MEA said.

"The visit of the prime minister is a reiteration of India's multi-faceted and deep-rooted historical ties with Namibia," it said.

Bilateral trade between India and Namibia has grown from close to $3 million in 2000 to about $600 million now. A number of Indian companies have invested in mining, manufacturing, diamond processing and services in Namibia.

(With agency inputs)