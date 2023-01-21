5 dead, 15 injured as mini-bus falls into gorge in Kathua district of J&K1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 12:23 AM IST
- The roads around the hilly regions of the country have become very slippery and dangerous to travel due to the heavy snowfall
At least 5 people were killed and 15 are injured after a mini-bus skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to the local police, the accident occurred when the driver of the private mini-bus lost control while moving through a blind curve.
