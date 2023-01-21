At least 5 people were killed and 15 are injured after a mini-bus skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to the local police, the accident occurred when the driver of the private mini-bus lost control while moving through a blind curve.

The bus was on the way to Dhanu Parole village from Mondli village and the site of the accident is reported to be Sila village of Billawar.

The rescuers found four people (including a 60-year-old woman) dead on the spot, while 16 were shifted to hospital with injuries where one of them succumbed to serious injuries.

The roads around the hilly regions of the country have become very slippery and dangerous to travel due to the heavy snowfall. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) is issuing a warning regarding the snowfall and the administration is on its knees to avoid all sorts of eventualities.

In the neighboring Himachal Pradesh, the Jakho peak in Shimla and adjoining areas of Kufri received fresh snowfall on Friday. The IMD has forecasted heavy snowfall in the state for the next few days and the fresh spell of snowfall is also pulling tourists toward the state.

Due to snowfall, the state has decided to close 380 roads and the district administrators are keeping a close watch on the operation of essential services in the state.

The district administration has warned about slippery roads and has asked travelers to be cautious while traveling through the hilly regions.