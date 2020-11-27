Home >News >India >5 dead in fire at covid hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot, probe ordered
5 dead in fire at covid hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot, probe ordered

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe into the incident.

At least five people died after a fire broke out at Shivanand COVID Hospital in Rajkot on Thursday night.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

