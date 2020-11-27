5 dead in fire at covid hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot, probe ordered

5 dead in fire at covid hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot, probe ordered1 min read . Updated: 27 Nov 2020, 08:41 AM IST
Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe into the incident.
At least five people died after a fire broke out at Shivanand COVID Hospital in Rajkot on Thursday night.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Developing news
