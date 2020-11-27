Subscribe
Home >News >India >5 dead in fire at covid hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot, probe ordered
Shivanand COVID Hospital

5 dead in fire at covid hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot, probe ordered

1 min read . 08:41 AM IST Staff Writer

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe into the incident.

At least five people died after a fire broke out at Shivanand COVID Hospital in Rajkot on Thursday night.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Developing news

