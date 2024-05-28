Seven people died, and several others went missing in a stone quarry collapse in Aizawl, Mizoram, due to incessant rain.

Seven people died and several others went missing after a stone quarry collapsed on the outskirts of Aizawl in Mizoram amid incessant rains on Tuesday morning, police said.

"Seven people have died as a stone quarry collapsed on the outskirts of Aizawl following incessant rains. Police personnel are engaged in rescue operations. The water levels of rivers are also rising and many people living in the riverside areas have been evacuated," Mizoram DGP told newswire ANI.

Newswire PTI reported that, according to police, although rescue operations were underway, incessant rains affected them.

The rains have also triggered landslides at several other places in the state, officials said.

They said Aizawl has been cut off from the rest of the country due to a landslide on National Highway 6 at Hunthar. Besides, several intra-state highways have also been disrupted by landslides.

Meanwhile, all schools in the state were closed due to the rains.

(With inputs from agencies)

