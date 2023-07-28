New Delhi: The ministry of heavy industries (MHI) is set to take legal action against five electric two-wheeler makers for failing to repay the subsidies that were allegedly wrongfully claimed under the government’s FAME-II scheme.

According to an official with direct knowledge of the matter, out of the seven companies that received recovery notices, only two have agreed to return the subsidy amount sought by the government retrospectively. However, Hero Electric, Okinawa AutoTech, Ampere, and Benling India declined to comply with the payment demands.

The companies are likely to face recovery suits and be compelled to engage in legal proceedings with the government, which is determined to recover around ₹469 crore in remaining subsidies.

The companies willing to return the subsidy amount are electric two-wheeler motorcycle manufacturer Revolt ( ₹24 crore) and Noida-based e-scooter manufacturer Amo Mobility ( ₹83 lakhs).

The allegations against the seven original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are that they flouted the phased manufacturing plan rules laid down in the FAME-II incentive scheme.

The scheme mandated manufacturers to localize a specific set of critical EV components in India within a predefined timeline to be eligible for government demand incentives.

A senior executive of a leading electric two-wheeler maker in India said on the condition of anonymity that it had not received FAME-II subsidies from the government for the last 18 months but continued to pass on the benefits of lower cost to customers believing that the money would be reimbursed in the form of subsidy. “We can’t pay back because we do not have the money to pay back to the government, and, at this rate, we will be out of business," he added.

The government has rejected claims for up to ₹1,200 crore in FAME-II incentives already disbursed to OEMs and is seeking to recover nearly ₹500 crore. “Out of 30 OEMs, seven are in the red, and the rest are in green. Two companies said they would refund the money. The seven companies (found to have flouted the FAME-II eligibility rules) do not represent the entire industry. For the rest, we will go to court and file recovery suits. The government has to get the money back one way or another," a government official said, seeking anonymity.

“Greaves Electric Mobility has been a proud Indian company and a leader in the rapidly expanding EV sector. It was one of the first to enthusiastically support and deliver on the government’s localization vision. Our legacy of over 160 years represents a storied history of creating jobs, supporting local suppliers, and building an inclusive workforce. We are working with the government to better understand their concerns and have filed a detailed representation towards that. GEM is committed to helping realize India’s ambition to be a world leader in developing, engineering, and manufacturing electric vehicles," said an Okinawa spokesperson.

Okinawa Autotech and Hero Electric did not respond to emailed queries. Mint could not reach out to a Benling India.

EV industry association Society of Manufacturers of electric vehicles on Friday sent a representation to the ministry proposing a ‘compromise solution’ to the logjam between the defaulting OEMs and the government. “SMEV proposed that since OEMs passed on the subsidies, which subsequently MHI has ruled as unpayable to OEMs, let they be allowed to recover these from customers and pass it on to the MHI, annulling the account. Note, the department levied a penalty on some OEMs a few months ago for overcharging customers and then asked them to return the subsidy amount, " it added.