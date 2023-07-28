5 E2-wheeler cos face lawsuits over FAME-II

The government has rejected claims for up to ₹1,200 crore in FAME-II incentives already disbursed to OEMs and is seeking to recover nearly ₹500 crore. “Out of 30 OEMs, seven are in the red, and the rest are in green. Two companies said they would refund the money. The seven companies (found to have flouted the FAME-II eligibility rules) do not represent the entire industry. For the rest, we will go to court and file recovery suits. The government has to get the money back one way or another," a government official said, seeking anonymity.