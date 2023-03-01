5 high interest rates paying government schemes. Details here
- PPF, Sukanya Samriddhi, 3 other small saving schemes offer higher interest rates than bank fixed deposits
These small savings schemes are popular among the salaried class for tax savings, and also for their returns. These schemes offer higher interest rates than bank fixed deposits. While presenting, Union Budget 2023, Finance Minister proposed to double the deposit limits for Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) and also introduced a new small savings scheme—Mahila Samman Savings Certificate.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×