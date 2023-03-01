5 high interest rates paying government schemes. Details here

The maximum deposit limit for MIS has been increased from ₹4.5 lakh to ₹9 lakh for a single account and from ₹9 lakh to ₹15 lakh for a joint account., while for SCSS the amount has been doubled. Effective 1 April 2023, SCSS account holders can deposit a sum of ₹30 lakh instead of ₹15 lakh.