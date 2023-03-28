5 income tax rules that will expire next week

New income tax regime, other rule changes from next month

Starting on April 1st, 2023, there will be changes to the tax rates that taxpayers must pay on their own income and income from other sources. The new income tax regime will take over as the default tax system on April 1, 2023. The increase in the tax rebate cap from 5 to 7 lakhs means that individuals with incomes under 7 lakhs do not need to make any investments.