5 Indian jewellery brands in top 100 luxury cos' list: Report

On this list, outside of the US, five of the top ten luxury companies are vertically-integrated jewellery retailers from India. Porus Doctor, partner and consumer industry leader at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India, said increased vaccination and a decline in the number of covid-19 cases, the festive season saw a strong demand compared with the past year. "These brands banked on their strengths and weaved in online solutions that complemented their growth strategy. Indian jewellery retailers have been resilient," he said.