5 intruders shot dead along India-Pakistan border in Punjab: BSF

1 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2020, 11:31 AM IST PTI

  • When asked to stop, the intruders fired on BSF troops who retaliated in self-defence
  • Subsequently, five intruders were shot dead

The Border Security Force shot dead five intruders along the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab early Saturday, a senior officer said.

He said "alert troops of the 103rd battalion noticed suspicious movement of intruders violating the IB" in the Taran Taran district of Punjab.

When asked to stop, the intruders fired on BSF troops who retaliated in self-defence. Subsequently, five intruders were shot dead, the BSF officer said.

Another BSF official said the incident happened around 4:45 am.

An intensive search operation along the front is underway.

