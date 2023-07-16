Five Kanwariayas were electrocuted to death while five others were injured after their vehicle came in contact with a low-hanging high-tension overhead wire. The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district at around 8 pm on Saturday when the Kanwariayas were returning to their village in a vehicle.

Meerut District Magistrate Deepak Meena has confirmed the death of 5 Kanwariayas and noted that the other passengers in the vehicle have been sent to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"Five Kanwariya pilgrims were electrocuted to death and five others were admitted to a hospital after their DJ vehicle brushed against an 11KV power line." Meerut DM told news agency ANI.

"A team of doctors and officials have been allocated and all assistance is being provided to the victims for treatment," he added.

Reportedly, the Lord Shiva devotees were returning from Haridwar carrying holy water when their vehicle came in contact with the high-tension wire in Meerut's Bhawanpur area. After the incident, many locals reached the spot and rushed the Kanwariayas to a nearby hospital where five of them were declared dead. Furthermore, the condition of two more Kanwariayas is also being reported to be critical.

The incident has angered the locals, prompting them to stage a protest at the Meerut- Parikshatgarh road against the officials. Angry villagers are accusing officials of negligence in the maintenance of low-hanging high-tension wires. Meanwhile, police officials say additional force has been deployed in order to avoid any untoward accident.

In an earlier incident, a 38-year-old Kanwariya was injured in Delhi's Vasant Vihar area after a taxi hit him on a flyover. Delhi Police has arrested the accused driver identified as Dalip Kumar (57) and the injured Kanwariaya has been shifted to AIIMS Delhi to get treatment for a minor injury he received to his head.

(With inputs from agencies)