5 Kanwariayas electrocuted, several others injured in UP's Meerut district. Details here1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 06:37 AM IST
Five Kanwariyas electrocuted to death and five others injured in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district after their vehicle came in contact with a high-tension wire.
Five Kanwariayas were electrocuted to death while five others were injured after their vehicle came in contact with a low-hanging high-tension overhead wire. The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district at around 8 pm on Saturday when the Kanwariayas were returning to their village in a vehicle.
