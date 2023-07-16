Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ News / India/  5 Kanwariayas electrocuted, several others injured in UP's Meerut district. Details here

5 Kanwariayas electrocuted, several others injured in UP's Meerut district. Details here

1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 06:37 AM IST Edited By Aman Gupta

Five Kanwariyas electrocuted to death and five others injured in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district after their vehicle came in contact with a high-tension wire.

New Delhi, July 14 (ANI): Kanwariyas on their way amid light shower, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo/Amit Sharma)

Five Kanwariayas were electrocuted to death while five others were injured after their vehicle came in contact with a low-hanging high-tension overhead wire. The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district at around 8 pm on Saturday when the Kanwariayas were returning to their village in a vehicle.

Five Kanwariayas were electrocuted to death while five others were injured after their vehicle came in contact with a low-hanging high-tension overhead wire. The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district at around 8 pm on Saturday when the Kanwariayas were returning to their village in a vehicle.

Meerut District Magistrate Deepak Meena has confirmed the death of 5 Kanwariayas and noted that the other passengers in the vehicle have been sent to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Meerut District Magistrate Deepak Meena has confirmed the death of 5 Kanwariayas and noted that the other passengers in the vehicle have been sent to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Also Read: 5 Kanwariyas killed after being mowed down by truck in UP

"Five Kanwariya pilgrims were electrocuted to death and five others were admitted to a hospital after their DJ vehicle brushed against an 11KV power line." Meerut DM told news agency ANI.

Also Read: 5 Kanwariyas killed after being mowed down by truck in UP

"Five Kanwariya pilgrims were electrocuted to death and five others were admitted to a hospital after their DJ vehicle brushed against an 11KV power line." Meerut DM told news agency ANI.

"A team of doctors and officials have been allocated and all assistance is being provided to the victims for treatment," he added.

"A team of doctors and officials have been allocated and all assistance is being provided to the victims for treatment," he added.

Reportedly, the Lord Shiva devotees were returning from Haridwar carrying holy water when their vehicle came in contact with the high-tension wire in Meerut's Bhawanpur area. After the incident, many locals reached the spot and rushed the Kanwariayas to a nearby hospital where five of them were declared dead. Furthermore, the condition of two more Kanwariayas is also being reported to be critical.

Reportedly, the Lord Shiva devotees were returning from Haridwar carrying holy water when their vehicle came in contact with the high-tension wire in Meerut's Bhawanpur area. After the incident, many locals reached the spot and rushed the Kanwariayas to a nearby hospital where five of them were declared dead. Furthermore, the condition of two more Kanwariayas is also being reported to be critical.

The incident has angered the locals, prompting them to stage a protest at the Meerut- Parikshatgarh road against the officials. Angry villagers are accusing officials of negligence in the maintenance of low-hanging high-tension wires. Meanwhile, police officials say additional force has been deployed in order to avoid any untoward accident.

The incident has angered the locals, prompting them to stage a protest at the Meerut- Parikshatgarh road against the officials. Angry villagers are accusing officials of negligence in the maintenance of low-hanging high-tension wires. Meanwhile, police officials say additional force has been deployed in order to avoid any untoward accident.

In an earlier incident, a 38-year-old Kanwariya was injured in Delhi's Vasant Vihar area after a taxi hit him on a flyover. Delhi Police has arrested the accused driver identified as Dalip Kumar (57) and the injured Kanwariaya has been shifted to AIIMS Delhi to get treatment for a minor injury he received to his head.

In an earlier incident, a 38-year-old Kanwariya was injured in Delhi's Vasant Vihar area after a taxi hit him on a flyover. Delhi Police has arrested the accused driver identified as Dalip Kumar (57) and the injured Kanwariaya has been shifted to AIIMS Delhi to get treatment for a minor injury he received to his head.

(With inputs from agencies)

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 16 Jul 2023, 06:58 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.