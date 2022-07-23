5 Kanwariyas killed after being mowed down by truck in UP2 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2022, 07:33 AM IST
The devotees were en route to Gwalior from Haridwar with their Kanwars when they were hit by a truck in Hathras
Five Kanwar devotees from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior were killed after being mowed down by a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district during early hours on Saturday, said the police.