5 Kanwariyas killed in road accident in Jharkhand's Deoghar

Five Kanwariyas died and several were injured in a bus accident in Deoghar, Jharkhand, when the bus collided with a gas cylinder truck. The injured are being treated at local hospitals, with reports suggesting that casualties may rise.

Published29 Jul 2025, 08:51 AM IST
Deoghar: People gather to offer prayers to Lord Shiva (PTI Photo) (PTI07_14_2025_000074B) (Representative Image)
Five Kanwariyas lost their lives and several others were injured in a tragic road accident in Jharkhand's Deoghar district early Tuesday morning, PTI reported citing official.

The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. near the Jamuniya forest under Mohanpur police station limits, when a bus carrying the devotees collided with a vehicle transporting gas cylinders.

Also Read: Kanwariyas vandalise school bus, beat up driver after vehicle hits pilgrims in Meerut; three injured

"At least five persons were killed and many injured when a 32-seater bus carrying Kanwariyas collided with a truck transporting gas cylinders near Jamuniya forest in Mohanpur police station in Deoghar," Inspector General (Dumka Zone) Shailendra Kumar Sinha told PTI.

Casualties may increase as the condition of many of the injured is serious, an officer said.

Also Read: ‘Displaying eatery owners' names on Kanwariya route aims to protect religious sentiments,’ UP govt tells SC

He said the district administration has been alerted, and the injured were being rushed to nearby hospitals and primary health centres.

Traffic deputy SP Laxman Prasad, however, said at least nine people have lost their lives in the accident, and the injured are being sent to hospitals.

(With inputs from PTI)

 
