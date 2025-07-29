5 Kanwariyas killed in road accident in Jharkhand's Deoghar

Five Kanwariyas lost their lives and several others were injured in a tragic road accident in Jharkhand's Deoghar district early Tuesday morning, PTI reported citing official.

The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. near the Jamuniya forest under Mohanpur police station limits, when a bus carrying the devotees collided with a vehicle transporting gas cylinders.

"At least five persons were killed and many injured when a 32-seater bus carrying Kanwariyas collided with a truck transporting gas cylinders near Jamuniya forest in Mohanpur police station in Deoghar," Inspector General (Dumka Zone) Shailendra Kumar Sinha told PTI.

Casualties may increase as the condition of many of the injured is serious, an officer said.

He said the district administration has been alerted, and the injured were being rushed to nearby hospitals and primary health centres.

Traffic deputy SP Laxman Prasad, however, said at least nine people have lost their lives in the accident, and the injured are being sent to hospitals.