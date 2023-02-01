5 key expectations from Budget: Will Nirmala Sitharaman focus on middle class?

Balancing act between Atma Nirbharta and imports

Atmanirbhar Bharat has been the theme of the Indian government for quite some time due to which the previous budgets have focussed on import substitution, where customs duties have been raised to provide impetus to domestic manufacturers. This year’s budget is expected to hike in duties -- from private jets and helicopters to electronic goods, plastics, items of iron and steel, jewellery and leather. The idea is to arrest India’s overall trade deficit in general and with China in particular.