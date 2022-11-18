5 killed, 4 injured as car rams into truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway1 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2022, 10:40 AM IST
The four persons have been admitted to the MGM Hospital in Kamothe, Panvel and are undergoing treatment.
Five persons were killed and four others were injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck from behind on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Khopoli in Raigad district of Maharashtra, police said on Friday.