Five persons were killed and four others were injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck from behind on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Khopoli in Raigad district of Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

The accident took place close to Dheku village around Thursday midnight, police told PTI.

"The car was going from Pune to Mumbai when it hit the truck from the rear around 12 am. There were nine occupants in the car. While four persons died on the spot, another one succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital," an official of Khopoli police station said.

All the deceased were men, while one of the four injured is a woman, he said. The four persons have been admitted to the MGM Hospital in Kamothe, Panvel and are undergoing treatment.

Preliminary probe indicated that the driver of the car lost control, due to which the vehicle hit the truck. An offence was registered against the driver and further investigation is underway, police said.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh last week four people were killed while four others were injured in an accident on Yamuna Expressway.

The injured were taken to the Mathura district hospital for treatment. The accident happened after two cars met with an accident on Milestone 87 of the Yamuna Expressway under the Surir Police Station area in Mathura

