Five people were killed and several injured after a slab structure made of steel collapsed in an under-construction site late Thursday night in Pune.

"Five people have died on spot, two are critically injured while three have suffered minor injuries," said Rohidas Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pune Police. Injured labourers have been rushed to hospital, he added.

According to the primary investigation, a skeleton of steel bars meant to build a slab at the basement level collapsed due to a lack of precautionary measures at the site.

"Ten labourers who were working underneath a structure of iron rods got trapped after the structure suddenly collapsed on them," said Sunil Gilbile, Chief Fire Officer.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends his condolences to the bereaved families of those who died in the mishap.

"Pained by the mishap at an under-construction building in Pune. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that all those injured in this mishap recover at the earliest," the Prime Minister's Office wrote on Twitter.

The fire brigade and police personnel were engaged in rescuing those trapped under the debris. MLA Sunil Tingre also visited the spot to monitor the relief operation.

"I have come to know that construction on this site goes on for 24 hours continuously. So we have no idea for how long these labourers were working. They must be tired, which might have led to the mishap," the MLA said.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the reason for the collapse. More details are awaited.

