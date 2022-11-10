Home / News / India /  5 dead in fire at Madurai's fireworks manufacturing unit

Five workers were killed in an explosion at a firecrackers manufacturing facility in the southern Madurai district on Thursday. A number of others were injured in the accident. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a compensation of 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased in the accident.

The five lakh compensation amount was released from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to each family. The chief minister also conveyed his condolences to the kin of the deceased family.

Chief Miniter also deputed the commercial taxes minister P Moorthy to speed up the rescue and relief work while also ordering that the injured workers be provided the best treatment facilities at Madurai Government Rajaji Medical College Hospital.

As per an official release, the explosion that killed five workers was due to an explosion that occurred all of a sudden at a fireworks factory in Azhagusirai village near Tirumangalam in Madurai district.

With inputs from PTI

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

