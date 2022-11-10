5 dead in fire at Madurai's fireworks manufacturing unit1 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 06:52 PM IST
A firework manufacturing unit caught fire in southern Madurai district leading to 5 workers getting killed
Five workers were killed in an explosion at a firecrackers manufacturing facility in the southern Madurai district on Thursday. A number of others were injured in the accident. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the kin of the deceased in the accident.