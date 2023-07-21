Just a few days after the launch of the refund portal for deposits in Sahara Group's cooperative societies, Union Minister Amit Shah announced on Friday that a remarkable five lakh investors have already registered on the platform. Furthermore, he announced that the process of returning their money has commenced.

The ‘CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal’ was launched on July 18 to return the funds of the investors that were stuck n four cooperative societies of the Sahara Group. The government had earlier said that the funds of the investors will be returned within nine months.

The announcement was made after a Supreme Court order instructing the transfer of ₹5,000 crore from the Sahara-Sebi refund account to the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS).

Amit Shah made the announcement on the launch programme of the Common Services Centre (CSC) services by Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS).

At the launch, Amit Shah said till now 5 lakh people have registered in the portal and the process of refunding the money to genuine depositors has started.

The Union minister also said that the starting of the refund process to the investors was a "great example" of the fact any work done in the proactive manner can solve even the most complex problems.

The portal has been developed for submission of claims by genuine depositors of Cooperative Societies of Sahara Group -- Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Limited, Hamara India Credit Cooperative Society Limited and Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited.

(With agency inputs)