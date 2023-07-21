5 lakh Sahara investors registered on refund portal, says Amit Shah1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 09:14 PM IST
Amit Shah has said that 5 lakh Sahara investors have registered on the refund portal
Just a few days after the launch of the refund portal for deposits in Sahara Group's cooperative societies, Union Minister Amit Shah announced on Friday that a remarkable five lakh investors have already registered on the platform. Furthermore, he announced that the process of returning their money has commenced.
