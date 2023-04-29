‘5 lakhs in 5 days’: With no financial help, wrestlers are paying for seeking justice3 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 05:46 PM IST
Wrestler Bajrang Punia on Saturday stated that the Delhi Police had cut off electricity at the wrestlers’ protest site
A protest, a fight for justice does not come for free. It takes your determination, willingness to sacrifice and a lot of money. That is right! The ongoing wrestler's protest in national capital Delhi's Jantar Mantar has costs the protesters a whopping ₹5 lakhs in just 5 days, according to a report by news agency PTI.
