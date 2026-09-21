5 life lessons from NSA Ajit Doval’s speech at IIT Roorkee: Common trait of successful people, ‘know your map’ and more

Life rarely follows a fixed plan, even for people with years of experience. Addressing graduates at IIT Roorkee, NSA Ajit Doval shared lessons from his journey.

He spoke to students about understanding themselves, choosing their direction, making decisions and showing courage. His message also carried a reminder about responsibility and values.

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These lessons offer guidance beyond college campuses and professional careers. They can help anyone facing uncertainty, opportunities, or difficult choices in everyday life.

Ask yourself where you stand NSA Doval recalled an experience during his early intelligence career in Sikkim. A conversation about map-reading helped him understand life differently. Before finding your way, you must first know where you are. It was his friend, a sherpa, who showered him with these pearls of wisdom. “It’s all about reading your map,” he said. “In life, some read it right, some read it wrong.”

He connected this idea with understanding your present situation and abilities. Your thoughts, emotions, strengths, and weaknesses keep changing with time. Therefore, understanding yourself cannot be a task you finish once.

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Spend time thinking about your progress and challenges. Have conversations with yourself, and review what you can improve. Yesterday’s understanding of yourself may need to be examined today.

Know where you want to go Knowing your starting point is only one part of finding your way. You must also understand your destination, NSA Ajit Doval explained through the same map-reading example.

“I’m not very educated. But I know three things. If you know these three things, no destination can trouble you. Firstly, ask yourself where you are. Secondly, ask where you want to go. And, finally, find out how to reach there and probably how to come back,” the sherpa told Doval.

Keep reviewing your goals rather than following them unquestioningly. Stay clear about your direction while remaining realistic about changing situations. A useful plan should reflect your current reality and aspirations.

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Understanding the scenario According to Doval, nobody deliberately chooses a decision they believe is wrong. Often, people recognise their mistakes only much later.

However, you can choose between an informed decision and an ignorant one. Study the situation, understand your surroundings and speak with experienced people. Think carefully before deciding, instead of depending entirely on luck.

“You are not what you were five years back. You are not that today. Anything that changed in the past would change in the future. Be prepared for that and keep on evaluating and reassessing,” Doval told the students.

Also Read | NSA Ajit Doval holds India-China border talks with Chinese FM Wang Yi

Have the courage to face risks NSA Ajit Doval shared a Ramayana story to explain the importance of courage. In his telling, Vishwamitra approached Dasharatha, seeking a son’s protection against demons near his cottage. He shortlisted Bharat and Ram, then asked them to choose between two routes.

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One route was longer but safe while the shorter route involved serious risks. Bharat preferred the longer route because he wanted to reach the ashram safely. Ram chose the dangerous route and promised to take Vishwamitra safely to his destination.

Doval said he often wondered why Vishwamitra had selected Ram over Bharat. Ram’s “audacity” showed his ability to bring change and achieve greatness. According to Doval, all successful people show this quality in their own ways.

“If you don't do it, your life is safe. You can live it well. You will have no big gains, you will have no big pains. Don't bother. But if you have to have those big gains, you have to be prepared for big pains,” Doval told students.

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Let values guide your ambition NSA Doval ended with a clear reminder about the limits of audacity. Courage must come with responsibility, and values must never be abandoned.

Ambition can push you forward, but your conduct matters throughout that journey. Keep your principles close when facing difficult situations or making important choices.

“The world is yours. It is waiting for you. It is waiting to be conquered. It is waiting for you to build up your reign. Be audacious. But don't forget to be responsible, and never abandon your values,” NSA Ajit Doval said in his concluding statement.

Listen to the complete speech here:

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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