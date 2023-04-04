Once you've decided to put money in real estate, you ought to determine what sort of real estate you are looking to buy. Invest in commercial property or buy a residential home. Once you've decided to put money in real estate, you ought to determine what sort of real estate you are looking to buy. Invest in commercial property or buy a residential home.

Mint spoke to experts to know about the mistakes that prevent real estate investors from getting rich

Suren Goyal, Partner, RPS Group

Choosing an erroneous kind of property

Most rookie investors opt to overlook this element due to a lack of expertise or information in the real estate sector. A bad real estate selection might cost you funds as well as result in an unprofitable venture. Think about purchasing an estate in an appealing area since they remain in popular demand. Such properties have high returns and value when selling. Make a short selection of properties depending on your requirements and affordability.

Siddharth Maurya, Resource Specialist, Expertise Real-Estate and Fund Management

Handling Everything Alone

Many purchasers assume that they understand everything or can conclude an agreement on property on their own without assistance. While you may have completed multiple successful transactions in your career, the procedure may not go as easily in a depressed market—and you'll have not one person to turn to if you want to remedy an unfortunate outcome to a real estate transaction.

Investors in property ought to utilise every available resource and develop connections with professionals who can assist them in making the appropriate buy. At the very least, a list of possible experts must incorporate an experienced real estate professional as well as an insurance representative, among others.

Such professionals need to be able to notify the prospective buyer of any faults in the property or location. Alternatively, a legal professional could possibly be able to advise you of any problems in ownership or agreements which could arise back to bite you later.

Gurmit Singh Arora, National President, Indian Plumbing Association

Overspending

It may be time-consuming and tedious to look for the ideal residence. When potential purchasers locate houses that fit their requirements and desires, they are understandably eager for the seller to accept their price.

The issue with being worried is that worried purchasers tend to overbid on houses. Overbidding on a property might cause a cascade of issues. You may exceed yourself and incur too much loans, resulting in payment amounts that are higher than you can bear. As an outcome, recuperating the money you invested could take decades.