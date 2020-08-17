Home >News >India >5 more COVID-19 deaths in Ladakh, toll rises to 14
Army soldiers are moving at a market (ANI)
Army soldiers are moving at a market (ANI)

5 more COVID-19 deaths in Ladakh, toll rises to 14

1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2020, 06:48 PM IST PTI

  • The number of cases in Ladakh stood at 1,948, of which 1,005 infections were in Kargil and 943 in Leh
  • The union territory now has 578 active COVID-19 cases with 14 deaths so far

LEH : Five more patients died of coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the death toll due to the disease in the union territory to 14, officials said on Monday.

Kargil district recorded four new deaths, while one COVID-19 patient breathed his last in Leh, the officials said.

So far, Kargil has reported eight deaths due to the disease and Leh six. As of Sunday evening, the number of cases in Ladakh stood at 1,948, of which 1,005 infections were in Kargil and 943 in Leh, the officials said.

They said 70 per cent of the total patients have been cured of the disease and subsequently discharged from hospitals.

The union territory now has 578 active COVID-19 cases -- 350 in Leh and 228 in Kargil district.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopter deployed for operations in Leh on Wednesday (ANI)

Two HAL Light Combat Helicopters deployed for operations at Leh

2 min read . 12 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout