5 more die as flood situation in Assam remains critical

ASSAM : The flood situation in Assam remained critical with five more persons losing their lives, while nearly 25 lakh people have been affected by the deluge in 23 districts, an official bulletin said on Sunday.

Barpeta and Kokrajhar districts reported two deaths each and one death was reported from Morigaon district, according to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

With this, the total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslide has gone up to 128 across the state. Of them, 102 were killed in flood- related incidents and 26 in landslides.

Over 24.76 lakh persons are hit due to floods in Dhemaji, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Charaideo and Dibrugarh districts, ASDMA said.

Goalpara is the worst-hit with over 4.7 lakh people affected. In Barpeta, more than 3.95 lakh persons are affected and in Morigaon, around 3.33 lakh people.

The SDRF, district administrations and local people have rescued 188 persons during the last 24 hours by deploying 101 boats across the state.

Till Saturday, more than 26.37 lakh persons were affected by the deluge across 27 districts.

