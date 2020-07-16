Subscribe
Home >News >India >5 more die in Assam flood-related incidents; 40 lakh affected
A flood affected family rides on a boat near their partially submerged house

5 more die in Assam flood-related incidents; 40 lakh affected

1 min read . 08:01 PM IST PTI

  • The deadly deluge due to massive floods in Assam has till now claimed 97 lives while almost 40 lakh people have been affected
  • Floods are, since then, increasingly becoming hazardous and have affected multiple districts in the state

GUWAHATI : Five more persons died in flood-related incidents in Assam and around 40 lakh people in 27 of the state's 33 districts are affected, an official bulletin said on Thursday.

Two persons lost their lives in Morigaon district, while one person each died in Lakhimpur, Barpeta and Goalpara districts.

Floodwaters entered vast areas of one new district, affecting over 4 lakh more people since Wednesday, according to the daily bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslides in the state has gone up to 97 across the state. While 71 people died in flood-related incidents, 26 were killed in landslides.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

