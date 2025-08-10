5 Mumbai-based cyber fraudsters arrested as CBI busts fake Amazon call centre in Igatpuri, 44 laptops & 71 phones seized

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) busted a fake Amazon technical support centre at a resort in Maharashtra's Nashik district and arrested five Mumbai-based cyber fraudsters who were allegedly targeting United States and Canadian citizens.

The five accused arrested by the CBI has been identified as — Vishal Yadav, Shebaz, Durgesh, Abhay alias Raja and Sameer alias Kalia alias Sohail.

The CBI also seized 44 laptops and 71 mobile phones during the operation.

The cyber criminal network bilked citizens of the US and Canada in meticulously constructed and elaborate deception, with a structured hierarchy of 60 operators who were recruited as callers, verifiers and closers for running the said illegal call centre and obtaining proceeds of crime through gift cards and cryptocurrency, the investigative agency said.

The imposters allegedly committed financial frauds by impersonation, making phishing calls from the illegal call centre, posing as Amazon Support Services Call Centre from Rain Forest Resort in Igatpuri, Nashik, the CBI said.

"It was alleged in the FIR that the accused persons entered into criminal conspiracy with each other and other unknown persons, and have committed financial fraud by impersonation and making phishing calls/deceptive calls, from an illegal call centre, posing as Amazon Support Services Call Centre," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The fake Amazon call centre comprising a coterie of six Mumbai-based fraudsters operated in conspiracy with other unidentified bank officials and private individuals.

During the raids, the agency found that 62 people were working in the fake call centre operating live and were involved in the process of cheating foreign nationals.