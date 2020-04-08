5 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on Apr 08 in Himachal Pradesh, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh to 18. Among the total people infected as on date, 2 have recovered and 1 has passed away.

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh

District-wise breakup is available for 6 of the total 18 cases reported in the state. Kangra and Una had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 3 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh: District-wise tally

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh: District-wise tally

Himachal Pradesh's 18 cases put it at number 20 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1018, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Number of confimed coronavirus cases in India

Number of confimed coronavirus cases in India: State-wise tally

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Share Via