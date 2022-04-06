5 new sites approved for locating nuclear power plants in future: Minister

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Jintendra Singh, MoS for Atomic Energy, also informed the Lok Sabha that the govt has accorded administrative approval and financial sanction for the construction of 10 indigenous 700 MW Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors to be set up in fleet mode
NEW DELHI :
Centre has accorded ‘in-principle’ approval for five new sites for locating nuclear power plants in the future, said the Union Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space, Jintendra Singh.
Singh, who also holds the independent charge for the ministries of science & technology, earth sciences said in a response to Lok Sabha that the government has accorded administrative approval and financial sanction for the construction of 10 indigenous 700 MW Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) to be set up in fleet mode.
He said, on progressive completion of the projects under construction and accorded sanction, the nuclear capacity is expected to reach 22,480 MW by 2031.
Singh, who is also the Minister of State for PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions said in a written reply that there are presently 22 reactors with a total capacity of 6780 MW in operation and one reactor, KAPP-3 (700 MW) has been connected to the grid on January 10, 2021.
In addition, there are 10 reactors (Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) 3&4, KKNPP 5&6 - 4x1000 =4000 MW, 5 indigenous PHWR of 700 MW - 3500 MW, 500 MW PFBR) which are under various stages of construction, which will add a total capacity of 8000 MW.
Further, in order to produce fuel for all indigenous PHWRs, fuel fabrication capacity is augmented in the facilities available at Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC), Hyderabad and the upcoming facilities at Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC), Kota, Rajasthan in order to match with the requirement of existing PHWRs and upcoming PHWRs.
The requirement of uranium for domestic safeguarded nuclear reactors is met by indigenously mined and produced uranium. Moreover, Natural Uranium Ore Concentrate (UOC) is being procured from countries having Inter-Governmental Agreement for the supply of nuclear fuel. Efforts have been made to procure nuclear fuel from Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Canada.
