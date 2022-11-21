5 Noida private hospital doctors named for causing death of Covid-19 patient

The Noida authorities have booked five doctors of a private medical facility for negligence leading to the death of a person during the Covid-19 second wave in 2021. Officials confirmed of the development on Monday.
The Noida authorities have booked five doctors of a private medical facility for negligence leading to the death of a person during the Covid-19 second wave in 2021. Officials confirmed of the development on Monday.
The patient was in his 20s. The family of the patient claimed that he was not administered remdesivir injection on time. The second wave of the Covid pandemic saw the maximum number of deaths happening due to the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
The patient was in his 20s. The family of the patient claimed that he was not administered remdesivir injection on time. The second wave of the Covid pandemic saw the maximum number of deaths happening due to the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
Experts had said that Remdesivir would help patients cope with the virus till recovery. The family of the deceased stated that the injection was not administered despite them buying it following the Doctor's prescription.
Experts had said that Remdesivir would help patients cope with the virus till recovery. The family of the deceased stated that the injection was not administered despite them buying it following the Doctor's prescription.
The first information report (FIR) has been lodged against the doctors of Yatharth Hospital at the Phase 2 police station under Indian Penal Code section 304A (causing death by negligence) over a complaint by Gautam Buddh Nagar's deputy chief medical officer Dr Tikam Singh.
The first information report (FIR) has been lodged against the doctors of Yatharth Hospital at the Phase 2 police station under Indian Penal Code section 304A (causing death by negligence) over a complaint by Gautam Buddh Nagar's deputy chief medical officer Dr Tikam Singh.
Dr Singh also headed an official probe committee which had investigated the complaint of the Ghaziabad-based family and the allegations to be true.
Dr Singh also headed an official probe committee which had investigated the complaint of the Ghaziabad-based family and the allegations to be true.
However, Yatharth Hospital's managing director Kapil Tyagi claimed that the allegations were misplaced.
However, Yatharth Hospital's managing director Kapil Tyagi claimed that the allegations were misplaced.
“The patient was brought to our hospital in a critical condition. I believe had there been a delay of even half an hour, the patient would not have survived. But here his condition started improving and after about 35 days, the family took him to another hospital in Delhi," Tyagi told PTI.
“The patient was brought to our hospital in a critical condition. I believe had there been a delay of even half an hour, the patient would not have survived. But here his condition started improving and after about 35 days, the family took him to another hospital in Delhi," Tyagi told PTI.
He said the team of doctors at the hospital did a good job at their end, considering the challenging situation during the second wave of the pandemic last year.
He said the team of doctors at the hospital did a good job at their end, considering the challenging situation during the second wave of the pandemic last year.
“Also, on the family's allegation of not administering remdesivir injection in time, there are multiple research reports which later showed remdesivir had no impact in treating coronavirus. We understand that the family has lost a young child and it is very unfortunate," Tyagi said.
“Also, on the family's allegation of not administering remdesivir injection in time, there are multiple research reports which later showed remdesivir had no impact in treating coronavirus. We understand that the family has lost a young child and it is very unfortunate," Tyagi said.
Paramhans Tiwari, the in-charge of the Phase 2 police station, said the police are investigating the matter and further action would be taken on the basis of findings of their probe.
Paramhans Tiwari, the in-charge of the Phase 2 police station, said the police are investigating the matter and further action would be taken on the basis of findings of their probe.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.