5 places you can visit in India this long weekend

Looking for a short trip to escape the pressures of work and rising temperatures this long weekend? Here are some ideas for a much-needed mini-cation.
Looking for a short trip to escape the pressures of work and rising temperatures this long weekend? Here are some ideas for a much-needed mini-cation.
Auli in Uttarakhand
For those who enjoy winter sports, Auli in Uttarakhand is the perfect destination. With snowfall and skiing opportunities, Auli offers stunning views of the Nandan Devi range, as well as attractions such as Trishul peak, Chenab lake, Kwani Bugyal, Joshimath, and Rudraprayag.
Auli in Uttarakhand
For those who enjoy winter sports, Auli in Uttarakhand is the perfect destination. With snowfall and skiing opportunities, Auli offers stunning views of the Nandan Devi range, as well as attractions such as Trishul peak, Chenab lake, Kwani Bugyal, Joshimath, and Rudraprayag.
Munnar and Alleppey in Kerala
If you prefer a mix of hill station and beach, consider visiting Munnar and Alleppey in Kerala. In just four days, you can explore the tea estates in Munnar, the Mattupetty Dam, and the Alappuzha Lighthouse, as well as experience the backwaters of Kerala in a houseboat.
Munnar and Alleppey in Kerala
If you prefer a mix of hill station and beach, consider visiting Munnar and Alleppey in Kerala. In just four days, you can explore the tea estates in Munnar, the Mattupetty Dam, and the Alappuzha Lighthouse, as well as experience the backwaters of Kerala in a houseboat.
Shillong and Dawki in Meghalaya
In Meghalaya, Shillong and Dawki offer a glimpse of nature at its best. With cascading rivers, natural bridges, and fluttering leaves, the landscape is mesmerizing. Popular places to visit include Cherrapunji, Barapani, Elephant Falls, Dawki Umngot River, Shillong Peak, and Nohkalikai Falls.
Shillong and Dawki in Meghalaya
In Meghalaya, Shillong and Dawki offer a glimpse of nature at its best. With cascading rivers, natural bridges, and fluttering leaves, the landscape is mesmerizing. Popular places to visit include Cherrapunji, Barapani, Elephant Falls, Dawki Umngot River, Shillong Peak, and Nohkalikai Falls.
Jaisalmer in Rajasthan
Jaisalmer in Rajasthan is known for its golden dunes and striking forts. In January, the weather is warmer compared to other parts of North India. The Jaisalmer Fort, Gadisagar Lake, Patwon Ki Haweli, and Salam Singh Ki Haweli are must-visit spots. Don't miss out on the adventures of desert safaris and camel safaris to make the most of your vacation in the Golden City.
Jaisalmer in Rajasthan
Jaisalmer in Rajasthan is known for its golden dunes and striking forts. In January, the weather is warmer compared to other parts of North India. The Jaisalmer Fort, Gadisagar Lake, Patwon Ki Haweli, and Salam Singh Ki Haweli are must-visit spots. Don't miss out on the adventures of desert safaris and camel safaris to make the most of your vacation in the Golden City.
Darjeeling in West Bengal
Lastly, Darjeeling in West Bengal offers lush greenery, tea estates, and Buddhist monasteries. Tiger Hill and Batasia Loop are popular attractions to visit while exploring this quaint hill station.
Darjeeling in West Bengal
Lastly, Darjeeling in West Bengal offers lush greenery, tea estates, and Buddhist monasteries. Tiger Hill and Batasia Loop are popular attractions to visit while exploring this quaint hill station.
These destinations offer a wide range of experiences for travelers with different interests. Whether you're seeking adventure, relaxation, or cultural exploration, these mini-cations provide a much-needed break from the daily grind.
These destinations offer a wide range of experiences for travelers with different interests. Whether you're seeking adventure, relaxation, or cultural exploration, these mini-cations provide a much-needed break from the daily grind.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.