5 places you can visit in India this long weekend

Jaisalmer in Rajasthan

Jaisalmer in Rajasthan is known for its golden dunes and striking forts. In January, the weather is warmer compared to other parts of North India. The Jaisalmer Fort, Gadisagar Lake, Patwon Ki Haweli, and Salam Singh Ki Haweli are must-visit spots. Don't miss out on the adventures of desert safaris and camel safaris to make the most of your vacation in the Golden City.