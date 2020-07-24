5 proposals involving 3,090 crore sanctioned under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat

A Special Liquidity Scheme of Rs. 30,000 crore for NBFCs and HFCs is being implemented with effect from 1 July as a follow up of one of the announcements under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat package announced by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 13 May. The Scheme has been launched to improve the liquidity position of NBFCs/HFCs through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to avoid any potential risks to the financial sector.

A Special Liquidity Scheme of Rs. 30,000 crore for NBFCs and HFCs is being implemented with effect from 1 July as a follow up of one of the announcements under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat package announced by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 13 May. The Scheme has been launched to improve the liquidity position of NBFCs/HFCs through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to avoid any potential risks to the financial sector.

According to a statement released by The Ministry of Finance, as on 23 July, five proposals involving an amount of Rs. 3,090 crore have already been sanctioned. The statement claims 35 more applications have been received seeking financing of up to ₹13,776 crore, which are under process.

According to a statement released by The Ministry of Finance, as on 23 July, five proposals involving an amount of Rs. 3,090 crore have already been sanctioned. The statement claims 35 more applications have been received seeking financing of up to ₹13,776 crore, which are under process. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The Scheme is being implemented by SLS Trust, the SPV set up by SBI Capital Markets Limited (SBICAP). Any NBFC including Microfinance Institutions registered with RBI under the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (excluding those registered as Core Investment Companies) and any HFC registered with the National Housing Bank (NHB) under the National Housing Bank Act, 1987 which is complying with certain specified conditions are eligible to raise funding from this facility.

The Scheme will remain open for 3 months for making subscriptions by the Trust. The Scheme permits both primary and secondary market purchases of debt and seeks to address the short-term liquidity issues of NBFCs/HFCs. Therefore, those market participants who are looking to exit their standard investments with a residual maturity of 90 days may also approach the SLS Trust.